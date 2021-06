OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says one man was stabbed in the chest at a gas station off Beal parkway Tuesday night.

OCSO says deputies were called for an armed disturbance. On the scene, deputies learned one man stabbed another in the chest. EMS took the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this moment.

A suspect is in custody and the knife has been recovered.