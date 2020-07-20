OCSO: Deputies arrest five people in connection to four overdoses

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people in connection to four overdoses since May.

An undercover drug operation led to the arrests of 32-year-old Jason Patch, 41-year-old Charles Dozier, 32-year-old Elizabeth Burnett, 36-year-old Chelsea Diebold and 59-year-old Michelle Blanchard. All five face keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and resisting arrest charges. Some face more charges.

Deputies say a mobile home at 110 Bob Sikes Boulevard is connected to overdoses on May 14th, June 13th, and two on June 17th.

