DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is hoping the sketch below will give them the break they need in a cold case.

This is the suspect in a Okaloosa County sexual battery case from 2009.

He has dirty blonde colored hair, a mustache, goatee and wears glasses.

Deputies say the crime happened at what was then ‘Club Overboard’ on Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin. If you recognize this man please call the OCSO at 850-651-7400.