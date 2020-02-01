NYPD seizes 275 pounds of pot, 12K+ THC vaping cartridges in ‘tremendous’ drug bust

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department has made what it called a “tremendous” drug seizure.

Officials recovered 275 pounds of marijuana and more than 12,000 THC cartridges used for vaping Wednesday night after searching a storage facility in Staten Island, NYPD Sergeant Mary O’Donnell confirmed to CNN.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, O’Donnell added.

“That’s an awful lot of illegal drugs that will never be sold on the streets of #StatenIsland thanks to the great men and women @NYPD120Pct and @StatenIslandDA,” NYPD Staten Island’s Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey tweeted.

While many of the comments in response to the tweet were congratulatory of NYPD’s bust, some Twitter users voiced their opinion that marijuana should be legal.

“Looks like weed and vape pens, most would agree that they should be legal for recreational use,” one person commented.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to legalize marijuana in his state. If Cuomo succeeds, New York would become the 12th US state to legalize cannabis for recreational use.

Cuomo already has passed legislation to expunge the marijuana convictions of thousands of New Yorkers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories