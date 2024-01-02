ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a harrowing account of New Year’s Eve festivities, a concerned Alexandria resident shares a distressing experience that sheds light on the potential harm caused by loud sounds from inner city fireworks and gunshots during holiday celebrations, particularly for war veterans already grappling with mental health challenges.

Near an intersection on Hill Street, the witness describes being surrounded by an onslaught of gunfire, with increasingly heavy artillery echoing through the neighborhood for hours. The concerned individual emphasizes the scale and intensity of the gunfire, with automatic weapons and handguns discharging repetitively.

With rising incidents of mishandled firearms during holidays, the repetition of high-impact sounds within city neighborhoods can easily levels bring anxiety to a parent, or homeowner. However, let’s take this communal consideration a step further; imagine, if you will, how that experience might be for veterans of war and survivors of extremely violent situations… This leads one to ask, “How are they coping?”

In an attempt to seek help, a call was made to the police, only to discover that the situation was widespread, overwhelming emergency responders who were struggling to handle the numerous calls. The dispatcher’s acknowledgment of the heavy-grade weapons and seemingly unlimited ammunition supplies added to the gravity of the situation.

The witness recounts the feeling of helplessness, as law enforcement seemed unable to provide immediate assistance in the face of such a chaotic and dangerous environment. The account emphasizes the stark contrast between celebratory fireworks and the terrifying reality of gunfire, highlighting the lack of empathy of those engaging in traditional holiday revelries.

The personal experience shared serves as a powerful reminder of the potential impact on mental health, particularly for war veterans who may already be dealing with conditions such as PTSD, bipolar disorder, and other related issues. The witness implores others to recognize that such extreme events are not normal and underscores the collective responsibility to create a safe and empathetic environment for all community members.

As communities nationwide grapple with various challenges, this account serves as a poignant call to action, urging individuals to reconsider the use of heavy-grade fireworks and excessive gunfire during celebrations. It prompts reflection on the potential distress caused to war veterans with limited mental health accommodations, emphasizing the need for increased awareness, support, and advocacy for those who have served our nation.