NY State approves drivers licenses for illegal immigrants

(CNN) — New York is allowing illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the green light bill into law Monday. This after it passed the state legislature along party lines. Republican lawmakers did not support the controversial bill. They argued that it undermined federal statutes and rewarded people for violating immigration rules. Supporters say the new law will help grow the economy, make roads in the state safer and keep families together.

In a statement the state attorney general says the legislation does include safeguards to prevent applicants’ information from being used against them by federal officials.