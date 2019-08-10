Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide

New York, NY — A New York tabloid says the billionaire financier has killed himself. NBC News is also reporting the same information.

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is dead of an apparent suicide, law enforcement sources said Saturday.

A gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m. The ambulance went to New York Downtown Hospital. New York Post

This comes a day after hundreds of documents against Epstein and associates were unsealed. It also comes several days after he was found injured in his jail cell.