NW Florida hospitalization numbers rise along with demand for COVID-19 tests, treatments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As COVID-19 numbers skyrocket again, there is a high demand for tests, treatments and vaccines.

In Florida, Governor Ron Desantis announced Tuesday the federal government is preparing to send, at his request, 30,000 more monoclonal antibody doses.

“We do think that providing the ability to get the treatments is something that’s important,” Desantis said.

There are 114 hospital patients with COVID-19 at Pensacola’s three hospitals which is nearly double what it was one week ago and it’s expected to keep climbing.

“COVID is never going away,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “The best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated, by getting boosted.”

Mayor Robinson said Pensacola’s hospitals are preparing for another surge in COVID-19 patients.

“Once we get over 200 then we start getting concerned,” Robinson said.

Studies have shown the monoclonal antibody treatments aren’t as effective against the Omicron variant but Governor Desantis says, still today, it’s the Delta variant that’s sending more Floridians to the hospital.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo says Omicron isn’t as deadly, but just as we’ve seen in the past two years, the elderly and those people with underlying health conditions are struggling the most.

“The cases are milder on average, but there are still people who are getting seriously ill,” Dr. Ladapo said. “The data so far indicate it’s the same type of people who were getting ill previously.”

The vaccination rate locally is slowly increasing. About 52 percent of the Escambia County population is fully vaccinated. The hospitals are also reporting this week a huge demand for COVID-19 tests.