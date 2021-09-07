NW Florida first responders help Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – First responders in Northwest Florida are helping those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

A long line of trucks and trailers headed out Friday from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ten deputies were deployed to help. They are on the ground this week helping sheriff’s offices any way they can.

Not long after they arrived to St. Charles Parish, they learned about a Santa Rosa County man there who allegedly stabbed another man. They helped authorities take him into custody. They assisted with other calls including helping to remove an alligator from a neighborhood.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

In Escambia County, they are returning a favor. They gathered donations and delivered them to New Orleans EMS for employees and their families. During Hurricane Sally, New Orleans EMS sent donations over here. Now, they’ve developed a strong relationship and help each other out during disasters.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office will be there assisting on a week-to-week basis as needed.