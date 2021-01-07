NW Florida elected officials react to U.S. Capitol riots

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Most people in Northwest Florida and state leaders spoke out against the rioting in Washington D.C. Wednesday but one local commissioner showed his support for it.

About an hour after the rioting started, newly elected Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins posted to Facebook saying “Proud of our patriots. Stop the Steal.” He received quite a bit of support from constituents on the post.

Most people didn’t feel the way Calkins did.

“The violence…it boggles my mind,” Brent Gill said.

Gill said it was a fair and secure election and said the rioters need to accept it.

“They’re shocked and concerned that their voices are all of a sudden the minority while they’re advocating violence,” Gill said.

Kim Frasier said it’s a sad day for America.

“It’s scary, actually,” Frasier said. “It’s pretty frightening to think there’s that much anger and hostility.”

Elected officials took to social media. Below are tweets from Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

LATEST STORIES