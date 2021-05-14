Nurses Week: Dr. Claudia Reed

(WKRG) — WKRG News 5 continues to recognize local nurses all week on the 4 on 5. We want to shed some light on the men and women who are there to help us when we need them and who have been at the forefront during the pandemic.

Today, we introduce you to Dr. Claudia Reed, who earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate of nursing practice all from the University of Alabama College of Nursing.

Dr. Reed now works as a nurse practitioner at USA Children & Women’s Hospital, concentrating on women’s health. Watch the full interview in the video above.