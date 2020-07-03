Nurse rebukes controversial remark at Mobile City Council meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A complaint has now been filed after a remark was made at Mobile City Council’s special meeting Wednesday.

The woman who made the remark is a registered nurse who says this has all been taken out of context.

Someone could be heard saying “Heil Hitler” at Wednesday’s Mobile City Council special meeting regarding face coverings.

Councilmembers reacted to the an exclamation made at the end of meeting.

“Good gracious. Heil Hitler?” Councilman Fred Richardson said.

“Maloney had several outbreaks and disturbances during the meeting. The City Council acknowledged that, asked her to calm down several times, and she finally did,” Sabrina Mass said.

Retired nurse Sabrina Mass was also at the council meeting. She identifies the woman who made the comment as Pamela Maloney, a woman who said she is a registered nurse before council.

“Especially as a nurse, you’re taking care of different cultures, different people, so it makes me wonder what type of nurse that you are,” Mass said.

News 5 reached out to Maloney about the allegations, who said, “The salute was aimed at the council and meant to call them Nazi’s for passing an unconstitutional ordinance… everyone in the room understood what took place.”

Mass filed a complaint with the Alabama Board of Nurses.

“They pulled up the nurse’s name and said that she’s active and that they would definitely do an investigation,” Mass said.

Maloney tells us she is considering taking legal action against Mass.

LATEST STORIES