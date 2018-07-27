Woman hit by car, driver fled

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit a woman on Gulf Beach Highway and fled the scene.

Shannon Stoltz of Pensacola was walking near the Atlanta Ave. intersection when she was hit from behind around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

There was no evidence left at the scene and no witnesses, according to authorities.

Stoltz was seriously injured and rushed to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.