Woman hit by car, driver fled

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 03:37 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 03:37 AM CDT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit a woman on Gulf Beach Highway and fled the scene.

Shannon Stoltz of Pensacola was walking near the Atlanta Ave. intersection when she was hit from behind around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

There was no evidence left at the scene and no witnesses, according to authorities.

Stoltz was seriously injured and rushed to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

