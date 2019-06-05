Woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office are searching for 46-year-old Ellissa Hurren Pedersen. She has an active warrant for several charges, including credit card fraud, exploitation of the elderly, and criminal use of personal identification information of an individual 60 years or older.

Investigators say Pedersen was hired by the victim last fall to help with house work. Pedersen allegedly stole and pawned the victim's jewelry. Pedersen is also accused of opening fraudulent credit cards using the victim's identification, spending thousands of dollars. If you have any information on Pedersen's location, you can leave an anonymous tip at 850-863-TIPS. You can also visit emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.