Deadly crime spree trial. Murder victim's mother testifies about heartbreaking crime scene
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - Day three of the Mary Rice trial continues with more witness testimony.
One of the witnesses was the mother of Kayla Crocker, who was one of the victim's in the Boyette murders.
She testified about finding her daughter Kayla shot in the head in February 2017. It took her a while to catch her breath while she was on the stand because she was so emotional.
She told jurors about how her daughter was supposed to leave for her shift at McDonald's early that morning but never made it to work. Kayla was supposed to drop her young son off at her sister's home but never made it there either.
Kayla's mom told jurors that her daughter had dried blood on the side of her face when she was found. She also had her hands tight with a shoelace so tight they started to turn purple. The mother testified about how she instructed her other daughter to call 9-1-1 while she tried to untie Kayla's hands.
She noticed her daughter's white car was missing from the driveway.
Phyllis Rheinhardt also testified on Wednesday. She works at the Shell gas station on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County, Florida. Rheinhardt told the jury she saw Mary Rice come into the store not long after the Crocker murder. She says Rice did not seem scared or upset. She notified law enforcement about the sighting. The white car stolen from Crocker's home was discovered not long after.
A crime scene unit technician also testified about the condition of Kayla Crocker's car and shared photos of the scene where it was found abandoned.
The crime scene unit witness also described photos of the crime scene, both the outside and inside of the Crocker home, including a heartbreaking crime scene inside her child's bedroom which showed ropes and bullet casings from her murder.
