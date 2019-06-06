Northwest Florida

Wendy's employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 09:02 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:31 AM CDT

Wendy's employee fired for taking a bath in the sink

Update:

Milton, Fla (WKRG)- A Milton Wendy's employee caught on camera taking a bath in the sink has been fired according to officials. In a statement the director of marketing explains that the incident was a prank and totally unacceptable. They go on to mention that the employee did not use good judgment. Inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation came out to the Wendy's the day after the incident. They say there was no sign there was anything wrong. Inspection reports have a list of requirements and Wendy's was in compliance with everything, that's why the restaurant was allowed to stay open.

 

 

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

 

 

 

The Operations Manager for Wendy's says they are aware of the video and they are investigating. He says they can not comment on anything else. 

News 5 is also reaching out to the health department to find out if they are investigation. Stay with News 5 and WKRG.com for the latest. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center