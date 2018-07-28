WANTED: Pensacola Police seek two men wanted for helping fatal hit and run suspect Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Pensacola Police are seeking the whereabouts of 37-year-old Darius Brown. Brown is wanted on an accessory after the fact charge for assisting Markquise Wallace with hiding the Dodge Challenger Wallace was driving when he struck three pedestrians, killing two of them. Brown is 5’11 and weighs 175 lbs.

The State Attorney’s Office is seeking 41-year-old Ricardo Mars, who also assisted in hiding the vehicle. Mars is 5’11 and weighs 190 lbs.

If you know where police can find either of these men, call the Pensacola Police Department at 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 443-STOP.