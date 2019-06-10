Northwest Florida

UWF holds 6th Annual Florida Women Veteran's Conference

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 04:39 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 04:39 AM CDT

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- University of West Florida is set to hold the 6th Annual Florida Women Veteran's Conference in their conference center on Monday. The event starts at eight in the morning and goes until four in the afternoon on Monday. The conference will continue into Tuesday as well.

Officials say the topics this year are finances, benefits, networking, health, legal and employment opportunities.

Pensacola State College's Veteran's Upward Bound Director Rob Gregg will be speaking at the conference.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center