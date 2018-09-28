TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic backup has grown to more than three miles while both eastbound lanes crossing the Escambia Bay bridge remain closed [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FDOT cam showing traffic being diverted off of I-10 eastbound in Pensacola [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FDOT cam showing traffic being diverted off of I-10 eastbound in Pensacola [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FDOT traffic cam shows traffic being diverted off of I-10 after fatal crash [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic cam look at current conditions on Escambia Bay bridge [ + - ] Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - 8:25 am

All lanes on I-10 crossing the Escambia Bay bridge is now open after crews clear wreckage from overnight fatal crash

7:55 am

Traffic backup has increased to more than three miles on I-10 eastbound starting from the Escambia Bay bridge. Eastbound lanes crossing the bridge remain closed. Traffic continues to be diverted.

7:25 am

I-10 eastbound across the Escambia Bay remains closed, and traffic has backed up for more than two miles as crews still work an overnight fatal crash. Traffic is still being diverted onto Scenic Highway at Exit 16.

7:00 am

Traffic continues to be diverted off of I-10 eastbound after a fatal crash closes two lanes on the Escambia Bay bridge

6:30 am

UPDATE: All I-10 Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Scenic Highway at Exit 16 just before the Escambia Bay Bridge.

6:00 am

The two eastbound lanes on the I-10 Escambia Bay bridge remain closed after nearly four hours. Traffic flow is reduced to the right-hand emergency lane.

5:00 am

Florida Highway Patrol say that an overnight crash on I-10 currently slowing eastbound traffic from crossing the Escambia Bay bridge in Pensacola. Motorists can still cross by using the right-hand emergency lane.

The crash is near the 20 mile-marker on the Milton side of the bay.

Check back for updates as this story develops.