Thousands in town for Pensacola Seafood Festival this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Thousands of people are expected downtown this weekend for the Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival.
More than 100,000 people are expected to stroll through for the three-day event. You can enjoy delicious food from some of the area's top restaurants and chefs, arts and crafts and live music. There's something for the entire family.
"I think it's a great sense of community, bringing people together, seeing people you haven't seen in a long time, running into old coworkers, and seeing all of the artistry in our area and seeing all of the creativity," Kelly Sanchez said.
"This is their first time...My 93-year-old mother Ivanka Dmitrova and she is very very happy," Nikol Kelly from Bulgaria said. "She said this is the best food and the best festival."
This is all going on at Seville Square, Fountain Park and Bartram Park and it's free to get in. The hours are Friday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Burger King seeks to fill 1,700 jobs
FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for...
