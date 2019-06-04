Teens arrested for burglarizing downtown Pensacola businesses

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) -- Three 18-year-old men have been arrested after Escambia County Sheriff's deputies say they broke into nine businesses and stole more than $6,000 worth of items including a gun.

Guy Peters, Erikson Sweeney and Eric Olszewski have all been arrested and charged with burglary and larceny.

Surveillance cameras downtown caught the three who are accused of breaking into the Blount and Brent Building at One Palafox Place downtown.

Stolen cameras, a tablet and cell phone were reported at one office valued at $645. A gun was stolen from another office. One office had a missing laptop, bottle of Jack Daniel's liquor, a case of beer and Beats solo headphones. Other offices had some things out of place and appeared that someone had been there.

The total estimated value of the stolen items is $6,280.

Tenants believe this happened after Gallery Night in April. It wasn't discovered until the business owners returned the following Monday.

Peters was found with most of the stolen items and his father returned them to the businesses.

