Tampa man dies in single-vehicle crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A single-vehicle crash early this morning has claimed the life of a Tampa resident.

Martin Brewer, 40, was driving westbound on Texar Drive between Menendez and Molaree drives around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 when his car failed to negotiate a turn, said Officer Ronald Boutin.

Boutin said the 2012 Honda Accord left the north side of the road, struck a tree and rolled over onto its roof. Brewer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected; he died at the scene.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation.