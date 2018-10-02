Student arrested for making threat against Catholic school Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - A Pensacola Catholic High School student was arrested Sunday night, because of a threat made on social media. According to a statement from the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, school officials contacted law enforcement as soon as they were made aware of the threat on Sunday night.

“We became aware of a social media posting on Sunday night by one of our students which was regarding the safety of our school community,” said Sharmane Adams, spokeswoman for the diocese. “Safety and security is always a top priority and any threat is taken seriously.”

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating. According to the statement, "the student is no longer part of the school community and will not be returning to Pensacola Catholic High School."