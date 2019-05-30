Northwest Florida

Shark spotted swimming near woman in Panama City Beach

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:17 PM CDT

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- A video was shot from the 28th floor of the Tidewater Resort in Panama City Beach on Wednesday morning.

It shows a woman swimming in the Gulf and a shark swimming right next to her. Take a look below. 

 

