Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Florida beachgoers were stunned when they watched a rattlesnake appear in the surf and struggle onto the sand.
Rhonda Saunders was at the beach with her daughters Tuesday when she and others watched the snake struggling to keep its head above the water. Saunders said a crowd gathered to watch as the snake fought its way to shore, appearing very weak. She said they felt sorry for it, but she had not intentions of helping it.
Witnesses said it was a diamondback rattlesnake. Wildlife officials have not confirmed what type of snake it was.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that animal control arrived on scene and used a net to help the snake from the water into a carrier. The snake didn't fight back.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
- Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash