Northwest Florida

Probation for Florida mom who said she saw cop shoot her son

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:11 PM CDT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to a year of probation after lying about seeing a deputy shoot her son in the arm.

Sheekina Williams pleaded no contest to one count of perjury and was sentenced to probation Wednesday. State law enforcement had been investigating whether an officer used excessive force when he shot Williams' son in 2018.

Investigators say Antonio Smith tried to run over a deputy who was trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Williams said she saw the shooting from her front porch. But video from scene later revealed the 36-year-old mother wasn't in that spot and didn't see the shooting.

The deputy has since been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Smith's injuries were not fatal.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center