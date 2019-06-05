Northwest Florida

Police respond to Pensacola Walmart, store evacuated over bomb threat

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 04:31 PM CDT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A bomb threat has forced shoppers and employees to evacuate a Pensacola Walmart. Police are investigating the Walmart on Creighton Road. The scene is still active.

