Police respond to Pensacola Walmart, store evacuated over bomb threat
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A bomb threat has forced shoppers and employees to evacuate a Pensacola Walmart. Police are investigating the Walmart on Creighton Road. The scene is still active.
