Plane lands on belly at Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A plane landed on its belly at Bob Sikes Airport on Thursday.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the plane on the agency's Facebook page.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
According to the sheriff's office, the plane's landing gear "failed to come down completely."
