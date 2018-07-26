Northwest Florida

Plane lands on belly at Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 12:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 12:35 PM CDT

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A plane landed on its belly at Bob Sikes Airport on Thursday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the plane on the agency's Facebook page.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff's office, the plane's landing gear "failed to come down completely."

 

