Pensacola Police take extra step to protect K9

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Pensacola Police are taking some extra steps to protect their K9 Nashoba.

Pensacola Police have two K9's, Nashoba and Foster. Just last month, Foster disarmed a man that barricaded himself inside a woman's home with a shotgun.

Officer Patrick Kelly wants to make sure Nashoba has an extra layer of protection. He used the help of a nonprofit organization called Vested Interest In K9's to get the vest. He says he's looking into getting a vest for Foster as well.

Kelly says the dogs are well trained and can save a lot of lives, so bulletproof vests are essential.

"There are situations where we will actually send the dog in first," Kelly said. "Just say there's a suspect inside a house, the dog goes in first. He goes in there and then I go after him, but he's actually in more danger than me sometimes."

Kelly says the vest will cover the dog's entire body besides the head. He says the head is a small target.

"Usually when a dog gets stabbed, he's attacking somebody or going after somebody," Kelly said. "So they stab him in the side and they protect him from that."

Residents around Pensacola agree that the dogs should be protected.

"I think it's really special," Kelsey Jacobson said. "Taking the extra precaution to protect the animals, they are doing a job so they should have as much protection as the human."

Police say Nashoba has not received his vest yet, it takes about eight weeks.