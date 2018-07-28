Pensacola Police charge man with murder of missing woman found in cargo trailer
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Pensacola Police Detectives have charged 53-year-old Henry Martin Steiger with the murder of 25-year-old Cassandra Robinson. According to Pensacola Police, Steiger and Robinson have a child together, but were not married. The child is in the custody of Robinson’s family.
Detectives discovered Robinson’s body inside a storage drum that was inside a cargo trailer that Steiger owned, and believe she was killed on February 1st of 2018, says PPD. The location of the homicide and the cause of death have not been determined, police say.
Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward said, “I’m pleased that an arrest was made in this case, and I am very proud of the detectives who worked so hard to bring it to a quick conclusion.”
Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter echoed the Mayor’s statements, and added: “While nothing can bring Cassandra back to her family, we hope that today’s arrest will bring them some closure.”
