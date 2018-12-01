Pensacola motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-10 in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- A Pensacola man has died after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 3:55 p.m. on I-10 at mile marker 19.
Troopers say 45-year-old Richard Peterson, who was riding a Suzuki motorcycle, crashed into the vehicle in front of him that slowed down due to a construction zone. Peterson was ejected from his motorcycle.
Troopers say Peterson was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
