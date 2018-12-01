Northwest Florida

Pensacola motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-10 in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- A Pensacola man has died after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 3:55 p.m. on I-10 at mile marker 19. 

Troopers say 45-year-old Richard Peterson, who was riding a Suzuki motorcycle, crashed into the vehicle in front of him that slowed down due to a construction zone. Peterson was ejected from his motorcycle.

Troopers say Peterson was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

