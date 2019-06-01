Pensacola man hit, killed on Scenic Highway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Florida Highway Patrol says a Pensacola man was hit and killed on Friday, May 31 on Scenic Highway.

Troopers say 42-year-old Leonora Gomes of Gulf Breeze was driving south on Scenic Highway while 56-year-old Glenn Burnett was walking north in the southbound lane of Scenic Highway. According to the accident report, Gomes tried to avoid hitting Burnett but the right front side of her 2015 Toyota Tundra hit him.

Burnett was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident happened around 11:37 p.m. on Friday.