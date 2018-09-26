Northwest Florida

Pensacola man dies in overnight crash

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 05:17 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 05:17 AM CDT

A Pensacola man is dead after a crash early Wednesday morning.  A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger driven by 49-year-old Daniel Rhatigan swerved back and forth across a concrete median before crashing into a traffic pole.  

The report says Rhatigan was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt and died from the crash.  

