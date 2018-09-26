Pensacola man dies in overnight crash
A Pensacola man is dead after a crash early Wednesday morning. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger driven by 49-year-old Daniel Rhatigan swerved back and forth across a concrete median before crashing into a traffic pole.
The report says Rhatigan was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt and died from the crash.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
- Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
- USA student suspended, food service vendor employee fired following noose investigation
- Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino
- Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
- Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm
- Florida: New fishing rules on snook and redfish due to red tide