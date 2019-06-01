Northwest Florida

Pensacola man charged in grandfather's murder

Posted: May 31, 2019 03:46 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:55 PM CDT

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police have charged a 25-year-old man with murder in the beating death of his grandfather.

Marcus Knight is accused of beating 66-year-old James Royster, who was found dead in a home on E. Lee Street on May 8.

Knight was arrested on a theft charge that day, but he was not initially charged with murder. After investigating for several weeks, Knight was charged with murder on Friday, May 31.

Knight is being held in the Escambia County Jail on no bond.

 

