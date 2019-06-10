Pensacola man arrested for burning mom's home on Mother's Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A 22-year-old man has been arrested after officials say he intentionally set his mother's house on fire causing about $20,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded on Mother's Day to 605 Ensley Street to find flames coming from a mobile home.

A warrant was issued last week and Johnnie Wright, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with arson.

Wright's mother said they were at her mother's house just a few houses away and the two of them got into an argument. She said as her son left he said he would burn her house down. About twenty minutes later, they heard fire trucks and found out her house was on fire.

Wright said her son had been suspended from school for setting papers on fire while on a school bus and he's made threats to burn her house down in the past.

Wright is in the Escambia County Jail with a $100,000 bond.