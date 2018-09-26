Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) -- K9 Foster with the Pensacola Police Department has some new safety gear thanks to a national nonprofit.
K9s of Valor gifted Foster a new Narcan overdose kit and trauma kit. Designed to keep the officer and K9 protected in the event they overdose due to exposure to dangerous opioids such as heroin or fentanyl.
The lifesaving kits work on a sponsorship program. To donate or help sponsor a K9 on the waiting list click here.
