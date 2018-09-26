Pensacola family wants answers after deadly chase Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - A family is speaking out after their loved one died in a police chase just after midnight Tuesday.

"I can't believe it," Delia Vargaineer said. "It's like a bad dream and I just want to wake up."

Vargaineer is 20-year-old Michael Crumpton's grandmother. Escambia County deputies tried to pull over Crumpton but he sped away. Officials say he ran a red light driving south on Palafox Street at Fairfield Drive. He hit a Chevy pickup causing the car to fly in the air and he was thrown from the car.

The family says they're confused.

"FHP told us he wasn't the driver," Vargaineer said. "That he was a passenger."

The incident report states Crumpton was driving the car that tried to get away from deputies. It's unknown why deputies were trying to pull him over.

"This young man.. I don't know him but I know of the family," Laura Merritt said. "It hurts my heart. It breaks my heart."

Merritt is a community activist and she too wants some more information. In the meantime, the family is just trying to make sense of what happened.

"Right now, I'm lost," Vargaineer said. "I'm lost. I don't know what to do. I got the whole weight of the world on my shoulders now because my family is depending on me to bring them through this and I really don't know if I'm strong enough to do that."

There were two other drivers who were hit in the crash but they're doing okay.