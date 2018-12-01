Northwest Florida

Pedestrian killed in Escambia County accident

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Escambia County. 

A 49-year-old man of Lawton, OK was walking along Pace Blvd. when troopers say he walked into the "path of travel" of a 2014 Kia Sorrento. 

Troopers say the Kia did not see the pedestrian and was unable to stop. The front of the Kia hit the pedestrian who hit his head on the windshield, according to the traffic report. 

Troopers have not identified the pedestrian pending the notification of kin. 

 

