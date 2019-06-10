Panama City Beach teacher accused of stabbing husband multiple times
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A teacher in Northwest Florida is accused of stabbing her husband multiple times, according to Panama City Beach police.
The incident happened early Monday at the Laketown Wharf Condominium. Kristy Linton Williams,43, stabbed her husband in the back, chest, and arms during an argument, police wrote. Williams is a teacher at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School.
"We hold our educators to the highest of standards, professionally and personally, and so news of the arrest of an employee is very disheartening," Superintendent Bill Husfelt said in a statement to News 13. "In this situation, as in all others, the employee is suspended with pay (per the union contract) while the investigation continues."
The victim's injuries were non-life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery, officials wrote.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Store owner says woman stole from Wharf business, employees
- VIDEO: Massive beach house fire on Ono Island
- UPDATE: Body found in Baldwin County woods hanged
- Man airlifted to hospital after shot by woman in Coffeeville
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- One killed in two-car wreck in Pensacola
- UWF holds 6th Annual Florida Women Veteran's Conference
- Shooting into home under investigation in Myrtle Grove
- UPDATE: Missing 49-year old man found