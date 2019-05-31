Pace teacher accused of trying to lure student for sex Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christopher Alan Johnson [ + - ] Video

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A middle school teacher in Santa Rosa County is accused of texting a student to try to lure her into having sex.

30-year-old Christopher Alan Johnson is facing a felony obscene communication charge.

Johnson is a science teacher at Sims Middle School in Pace. The school's website says he's a graduate of the University of West Florida.

Johnson put his number into a student's phone under the name "duh bomb," according to an arrest report.

One message from Johnson to the student read, "Shhhh I got you gurl. Let's play," the report said.

"Sex?" he wrote in another message, according to the report.

Johnson was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail at around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was released about two hours later.