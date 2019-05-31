Pace teacher accused of trying to lure student for sex
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A middle school teacher in Santa Rosa County is accused of texting a student to try to lure her into having sex.
30-year-old Christopher Alan Johnson is facing a felony obscene communication charge.
Johnson is a science teacher at Sims Middle School in Pace. The school's website says he's a graduate of the University of West Florida.
Johnson put his number into a student's phone under the name "duh bomb," according to an arrest report.
One message from Johnson to the student read, "Shhhh I got you gurl. Let's play," the report said.
"Sex?" he wrote in another message, according to the report.
Johnson was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail at around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was released about two hours later.
