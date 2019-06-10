Northwest Florida

One killed in two-car wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a two-car wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials say the accident was a head on collision that happened just after eight this morning.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday on Blue Angel Parkway at Mobile Highway in Pensacola. Two people were sent to the hospital.

 

