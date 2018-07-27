Okaloosa county man accused of stealing an ice cream truck
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) - A 30-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say he stole an ice cream truck in Fort Walton Beach. William David Grappy has been charged with burglary, grand theft auto, and marijuana possession.
According to an arrest report, the victim's girlfriend saw someone enter the truck and drive away. That suspect, later identified as Grappy, abandoned the truck at the Tom Thumb on Miracle Strip Parkway. Officers were able to track down Grappy on foot, who apologized for "being an idiot."
The owner told police that the truck was carrying around $1,200 worth of ice cream. The keys were also left inside the unlocked truck, which is worth about $10,000.
