OCSO receive reports of man on the beach with a sword
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office received reports and 911 calls of a man walking along the beach with a sword.
Deputies say the caller wasn't sure if the sword was real or not. Deputy Dustin Rice did some investigating and found "a Captain Jack Sparrow look-alike entertaining the kids", according to a Facebook post.
Captain Jack Sparrow, Deputy Rice, and a lifeguard posed for a picture that was posted on the OCSO Facebook page and has been shared more than 100 times.
