OCSO receive reports of man on the beach with a sword

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 08:44 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 09:20 PM CDT

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office received reports and 911 calls of a man walking along the beach with a sword.

Deputies say the caller wasn't sure if the sword was real or not. Deputy Dustin Rice did some investigating and found "a Captain Jack Sparrow look-alike entertaining the kids", according to a Facebook post.

Captain Jack Sparrow, Deputy Rice, and a lifeguard posed for a picture that was posted on the OCSO Facebook page and has been shared more than 100 times. 

 

 

