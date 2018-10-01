OCSO receive reports of man on the beach with a sword

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office received reports and 911 calls of a man walking along the beach with a sword.

Deputies say the caller wasn't sure if the sword was real or not. Deputy Dustin Rice did some investigating and found "a Captain Jack Sparrow look-alike entertaining the kids", according to a Facebook post.

Captain Jack Sparrow, Deputy Rice, and a lifeguard posed for a picture that was posted on the OCSO Facebook page and has been shared more than 100 times.