OCSO helps homeowner with rattlesnake Video

Nobody wants to see this on their porch. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office posted this short video of a large rattlesnake Saturday. The post calls the snake "Mr. Loud and Angry Rattler."

It says:

He was just trying to mind his own business on the patio of a home in the area of Rabbit Run near Crestview - but deputies called in a snake wrangler to help him find a new life, producing anti-venom. All’s well that ends well.--OCSO FB Post

The post has been shared dozens of times. People commenting on the video shared their stories of close calls with rattlesnakes or cases where they had been bitten and survived.