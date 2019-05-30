Northwest Florida school bus drives off with student stuck in the door
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) -- A contract bus driver for the Santa Rosa County District Schools has been charged with reckless driving after she drove away with a student stuck in the doors.
The student's backpack got stuck in the accordion door. The bus driver did not know it and drove down Duncan Ridge Road in Navarre for a short while before noticing the child lodged in the door. The student suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
The bus driver Teresa Samo was not arrested but was given the notice to appear in court.
