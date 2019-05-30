Northwest Florida

Northwest Florida school bus drives off with student stuck in the door

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) -- A contract bus driver for the Santa Rosa County District Schools has been charged with reckless driving after she drove away with a student stuck in the doors.

The student's backpack got stuck in the accordion door. The bus driver did not know it and drove down Duncan Ridge Road in Navarre for a short while before noticing the child lodged in the door. The student suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The bus driver Teresa Samo was not arrested but was given the notice to appear in court.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center