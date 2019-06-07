Niceville-Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce warns residents of scam

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Niceville-Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce wants to warn residents about a company soliciting businesses on behalf of the Niceville High School Cheerleading Team.

Authorities say this company is called "Sports Media" but they go by several other names and it is not associated with the high school.

The company appears to be from North Richland Hills, Texas, and the caller claimed to be the official project coordinator for the team.

Authorities say you should always call the school directly and verify before you give your money away.