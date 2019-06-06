New Non-stop flights from Pensacola to New York Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- Pensacola International airport now flies to 20 locations with non-stop options. United Airlines launched a daily flight to Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday, June 6.

Mayor Grover Robinson was there to cut the ribbon on the airline expansion.

"We are excited that United Airlines is opening the door for even more visitors to discover Pensacola and everything our great city has to offer, from our beautiful beaches and waterways to our rich history and vibrant downtown," Mayor Robinson said.

"The addition of nonstop flights from Newark, New Jersey to Pensacola International Airport is a testament to the continually growing interest in visiting Pensacola from destinations throughout the country, and we look forward to welcoming new visitors from the Newark and New York City area."

Having a flight option to New York Metropolitan area has been a goal for the City of Pensacola for several years. The PNS route is one of 22 new routes United Airlines announced it will add in 2019.

Flights can be booked at flypensacola.com or united.com.