New laws on animal abuse, PTSD benefits take effect in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Several new laws take effect in Florida Monday, including one law that involves animal abuse.

It's called Ponce's Law, and it's named after a puppy was beaten to death in Daytona Beach last year. The law makes animal abuse a class five offense instead of a class three. This makes it more likely an offender could serve jail time.

Paula Whiteamire is the president of Amazing Grace Bully Rescue, which rescues abused dogs. She says she had just rescued a dog that had a leash tied around his neck so hard, they couldn't get it off.

"There was a dog in Texas that was found with a shoestring around its neck, and this is very similar," Whiteamore said. "He's got a lot of fluid build up and infection."

The law also allows judges to keep people convicted of animal cruelty from owning pets. Dr. Andy Hillman is a veterinarian in Pensacola. He says they see a lot of abuse cases and something needs to be done.

"I'm happy that they are having some harsher sentences," Hillman said. "I think that's what the big thing is, once people are convicted they can't have future ownership. I think that's a good idea."

Other new laws taking effect Monday, include an airport trespassing law. This law makes it a class three felony to trespass on airport property to injure a person, damage property or impede on aircraft operations.

Senate Bill 376 allows first responders to receive compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder.

House Bill 55 allows people purchasing guns to pay for the background checks electronically, using a credit card instead of personal check or money order.

Motor vehicle registration applicants now have a place on the application where they can indicate if they're deaf or hard of hearing, that's called House Bill 135.

Another new law in Florida is called the beverage law. It allows a malt beverage distributor to give branded glassware to vendors licensed to sell malt beverages for on premise consumption.