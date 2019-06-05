Molino man arrested with 140 child pornography files on phone
MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) -- A man from Molino has been arrested for having child pornography on his phone and for sending at least one image to someone on Facebook Messenger, according to an arrest affidavit.
Steven Godwin, 37, was arrested Tuesday at his home on Highway 97 and charged with transmission of child pornography, which is a third degree felony. He is in the Escambia County Jail with a $25,000 bond.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators worked with Facebook to find a user who uploaded suspected child pornography to another user. The file was an image depicting a nude 11-13 year old girl.
FDLE and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at a home on Highway 97 in Molino on Sept. 12 and found Godwin. He was arrested for 20 counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigators found more than 140 files of child pornography on an LG cell phone that belongs to him, which included the one sent through Facebook messenger.
