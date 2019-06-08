MISSING: ECSO search for 49-year old man Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ECSO [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ECSO [ + - ]

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 49-year--old Patrick Todd James.

Deputies say he was last seen on June 4 leaving West Florida Hospital.

Patrick James is 49 years old, 5’9”, around 170 pounds with brownish/gray hair, and green eyes.

James drives a red Acura MDX with a Florida State University speciality plate UD73L. If you see or know the location of Patrick James, call the ECSO at 436-9620.