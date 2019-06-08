MISSING: ECSO search for 49-year old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 49-year--old Patrick Todd James.
Deputies say he was last seen on June 4 leaving West Florida Hospital.
Patrick James is 49 years old, 5’9”, around 170 pounds with brownish/gray hair, and green eyes.
James drives a red Acura MDX with a Florida State University speciality plate UD73L. If you see or know the location of Patrick James, call the ECSO at 436-9620.
